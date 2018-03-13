SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Video of a corrections officer striking a restrained man in a spit hood has the district attorney’s office on the lookout for other instances of assaults by police officers.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office released a soundless video clip it says shows Officer Matthew Mettler walking up to a shackled man in a spit hood that covered the man’s entire head and striking the man with his hand. The man was seated against a wall and toppled to his side, slumping to the floor. The officer then picks up the man from the floor and resets him before walking out of the room.

The man was in police custody because he was found passed out from intoxication outside a Manteca business in August 2017. The man had been verbally and physically combative and even spat at officers, prompting the need for the spit hood.

The video shows at least two officers witnessed the incident, and they reported it to their superiors.

Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer. A hearing is set for March 26, but no trial date has been set.

The district attorney’s office released a statement condemning the actions saying, “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The district attorney’s office wants people who have witnessed or experienced cases of assault by an officer to call them at (209) 468-3620.