Famed physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, his family said on Wednesday:

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Professor Stephen Hawking CH CBE FRS FRSA at the age of 76.

Professor Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of the morning.

His family have kindly requested that they be given the time and privacy to mourn his passing, but they would like to thank everyone who has been by Professor Hawking’s side — and supported him — throughout his life.

His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim have issued the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened that our father has passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will ;ive on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

The University of Cambridge has very kindly offered to open a book of condolence at Gonville and Caius College for anyone who would like to pay tribute to the life and work of Professor Hawking.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

