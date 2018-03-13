MARINA (CBS13) — A combination of rain and panic over recent gun violence had a campus on alert over an umbrella.
Campus police received a report of a person with a possible weapon at his side before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The campus tweeted out a description of the person, who was wearing dark clothing and had a backpack.
About an hour after the first alert went out, campus police found the man and determined it wasn’t a weapon in his hand, rather a shield from the rain.
No lockdown took place during the incident.
The confusion came a day before a planned walkout on campuses across the nation in support of school shooting victims and gun legislation.