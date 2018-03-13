MARINA (CBS13) — A combination of rain and panic over recent gun violence had a campus on alert over an umbrella.

Campus police received a report of a person with a possible weapon at his side before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The campus tweeted out a description of the person, who was wearing dark clothing and had a backpack.

1/3 The @CSUMB_PD is currently responding to a report of a suspicious person on campus with a possible weapon at his side. This person has not yet been located. UPD is actively searching for the subject. — Cal State Monterey Bay (@CSUMB) March 13, 2018

About an hour after the first alert went out, campus police found the man and determined it wasn’t a weapon in his hand, rather a shield from the rain.

4/4 UPD has made contact with the subject and confirmed NO threat to campus. Subject was carrying an umbrella. Thank you @CSUMB_UPD for your diligent response to this incident. — Cal State Monterey Bay (@CSUMB) March 13, 2018

No lockdown took place during the incident.

The confusion came a day before a planned walkout on campuses across the nation in support of school shooting victims and gun legislation.