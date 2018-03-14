MARCH MADNESS:Sign up for our bracket challenge game!
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Granite Bay, Granite Bay High School

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) —Besides the planned school walkout protests across the country Wednesday, one local high school will remember the lives lost in Florida in a different way.

The Granite Bay High School band will honor victims with a touching tribute of its own, a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

“This beautiful song ‘Amazing Grace,’ it just makes you kind of sit for a bit,” Granite Bay freshman Maggie Delaney said.

Delaney asked her band mates to perform this hymn. They responded by staying after school to practice in honor of Parkland.

“Oh yeah, it’s been incredibly emotional,” Delaney said.

On the day of a planned national school walk-out over the Parkland shooting, these young musicians will honor the victims of the attack, with a short performance.

Delaney says she wanted her band to play for the shooting victims, especially after learning about Marjory Stoneman Douglas freshman Alex Schachter, killed in the Valentine’s Day attack.

Like Delaney, he was a freshman, also 14, and also in the band.

“And once I read about Alex, we’re so similar, in every way, you just bond immediately with a person you’ve never met,” Delaney said.

Following the massacre, Schachter’s high school band decided to follow through with a previously planned trip to perform at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall. Music is helping them heal.

“Definitely, music is a coping mechanism for me, and I want to say every other kid here,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Luis Gomez said.

Young minds, using music to mend the pain of another school shooting tragedy.

“It’s just to hopefully bring people together as music has the magic ability to do,” Delaney said.

In Granite Bay, a band practice, and the sounds of Amazing Grace.

Listen closely. It’s also the sound of resilience.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s