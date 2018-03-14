NCAA TOURNAMENT:Sign up for our bracket challenge game!
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:protest, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of students will walk out of school Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

At exactly 10 a.m. in each time zone, students from across the U.S. and the world will walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes.

That’s one minute for each victim of the school massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to be at Hiram Johnson High School, along with other city and school officials.

The nationwide movement takes place exactly one month since the shooting.

More students from more than 3,000 schools expected to participate.

The students in Parkland started the movement to urge lawmakers to pass tighter gun laws.

“I wanted people to know that Stoneman Douglas will be the last school this happens to, we wanted to make a change, we want to be the generation that changes everything,” said Stoneman Douglas High student Julia Brighton.

Another event – the “March for Our Lives” rally for school safety – is expected to draw thousands of participants to Washington D.C. on March 24.

That demonstration will be followed by another round of school walkouts on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s