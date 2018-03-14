SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of students will walk out of school Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

At exactly 10 a.m. in each time zone, students from across the U.S. and the world will walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes.

That’s one minute for each victim of the school massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to be at Hiram Johnson High School, along with other city and school officials.

The nationwide movement takes place exactly one month since the shooting.

More students from more than 3,000 schools expected to participate.

The students in Parkland started the movement to urge lawmakers to pass tighter gun laws.

“I wanted people to know that Stoneman Douglas will be the last school this happens to, we wanted to make a change, we want to be the generation that changes everything,” said Stoneman Douglas High student Julia Brighton.

Another event – the “March for Our Lives” rally for school safety – is expected to draw thousands of participants to Washington D.C. on March 24.

That demonstration will be followed by another round of school walkouts on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.