NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – A 38-year-old Grass Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after a suspected DUI crash that killed a young boy.

The crash happened Monday night along Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, a driver lost control of his car and overturned several times that night. A passenger, the two-year-old boy, was ejected in the crash.

The boy was later pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital, CHP says.

Albert J. Silva, the driver, suffered major injuries in the crash. He was treated at another hospital and was later taken into custody by authorities; DUI is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities have not detailed the relationship between Silva and the boy.

Silva is now facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child abuse, DUI causing injury or death, and a probation violation.