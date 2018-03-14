WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan (28-7) vs. No. 14 Montana (26-7)

First round, West Region; Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wolverines might be the hottest team in the country, winning five straight to cap the regular season and four more to capture the Big Ten Tournament title. Montana is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006.

SECOND-HALF GRIZ: Montana won the Big Sky’s tournament to earn its automatic bid, rallying from second-half deficits in each of the three games the Grizzlies played in Reno, Nevada.

SWEET EXPERIENCE: Four Wolverines played against Oregon in the Sweet 16 last year, including Moe Wagner, one of the tournament’s breakout stars. Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson also played in the NCAA Tournament the previous season.

IN TRAVIS THEY TRUST: The Grizzlies’ 26 wins are their most since the 1991-92 season, when coach Travis DeCuire was a player. DeCuire also led the Griz to a 14-0 home mark this season, and seven straight true road wins from December through February was a school record.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan is one of the nation’s top defensive teams, allowing 63.5 points per game, while the offensive-minded Griz have three players averaging at least 15 points apiece.