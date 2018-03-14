NCAA TOURNAMENT:Sign up for our bracket challenge game!
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 68-year-old man in suburban Portland.

Michael Troxell received his punishment Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. There is no possibility of early release.

Washington County investigators said the victim, Abdul Jamil Kamawal, was beaten with a shovel outside a house under construction on his property in February 2016. His body was hidden under straw.

Troxell had been hired to work on the property.

Kamawal was a retired survey technician from Washington County’s Land Use & Transportation department. He founded two non-profit organizations that helped rebuild communities in Afghanistan.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s