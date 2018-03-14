STOCKTON (CBS13) — A former San Joaquin Delta College basketball player was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in New York’s East River.

Tristan Hill, 29, who grew up in Reno, Nevada, also spent time in Stockton playing sports for San Joaquin Delta College.

In the last 20 years, coach Rich Ressa has helped nurture many young athletes at San Joaquin Delta College. His most memorable player was Tristan Hill, who joined his basketball team in 2007.

“I knew Tristan was on to big things. He always had an idea. He always knew what the picture was. It’s hard to keep track of where he was. It’s neat that he came back, reached out to us when he came back for one of his teammates’ wedding last summer, and I knew, we knew there were big things planned for Tristan,” he said.

But those dreams came to an end in New York after a helicopter he was riding in crashed into the city’s East River.

“He loved life, and it’s just tragic,” he said.

Tristan moved to Stockton from Reno just to play basketball, a sport he has loved since he was a kid.

After playing for Delta College, coaches say he moved to a four-year college in Missouri. His last job was working as a basketball operations assistant with the Westchester Knicks. The former Mustang was set to be married in May.

“It’s a hard one. When someone is from the Delta family, it’s considered a brotherhood, and it really puts things in perspective,” said Ressa.

The pilot in the helicopter was the only survivor. According to investigators, he sent out a mayday call with engine problems before the aircraft crashed.