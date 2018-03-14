WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun during a theft from a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened on the 1500 block of Limewood Road at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

During an incident where the suspect tried to steal something from a vehicle, police say he fired at least one shot. No one was injured.

The suspect is a white male adult, standing 6 feet tall with a receding hairline and longer hair in the back and scruffy, unshaven facial hair. He was seen driving a white Econoline vane with an unknown license plate.