SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A puppy that suffered severe head trauma will have surgery this morning.

Veterinarians from UC Davis will perform a craniotomy on the puppy now named Thomas to remove loose bone fragments that could result in neurological damage.

Thomas was found abandoned on Florin Road a little more than a week ago.

Veterinarians believe someone hit him on the head with a blunt object.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter announced on Wednesday they needed to raise $10,000 to help pay for the surgery.

It took just nine hours to make that goal – and it’s now beyond it.

The shelter says it will help give Thomas his best chance for a better life.