STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 23-year-old woman is under arrest after a suspected honey oil lab exploded in Stockton on Wednesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 4300 block of Pebble Beach Drive a little before 4:30 p.m. to investigate a reported explosion. Two men were found at the scene with major burns.

Both men were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center. They’re said to be in critical condition.

It appears the suspects were operating a butane honey oil lab. About 40 pounds of finished honey oil, 500 pounds of marijuana and $80,000 in cash was found by officers at the scene.

A woman, 23-year-old Erica Ham, who was also at the home was questioned and later arrested.

Ham is facing narcotics charges, police say.

