HOUSTON (CBS13) – Is there a team out there willing to take a chance on Colin Kaepernick this season?

The former 49er quarterback has apparently been hard at work this offseason to keep his skills sharp.

Kaepernick’s trainer, Josh Hidalgo, posted a couple of videos on Instagram on Thursday of the quarterback’s workouts. Hidalgo says Kaepernick has been preparing for another shot in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season – the last time he played a game.

Local reporters say the workout was private and no personnel from any NFL teams were present.

It’s unclear why Kaepernick chose to work out in Houston and the Texans were reportedly unaware that he was in the area.

Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the national anthem – which aimed to raise awareness about police brutality – remained a topic of contention last season. Many have called it the reason Kaepernick remains out of work in the NFL.

