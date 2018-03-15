  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:black market, marijuana, Taxes

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Less than three months after California launched legal marijuana sales for adults, the state could consider slashing hefty tax rates that some say are driving buyers into the black market.

Growers and sellers in the nation’s largest legal marketplace have been complaining that taxes that in some cases top 40 percent are too high.

The state imposes a 15 percent excise tax, then local governments get a cut too. There are separate state taxes on cultivation, along with regular sales taxes.

Two state legislators Thursday proposed a plan to trim the excise tax to 11 percent from 15 percent, and temporarily suspend the cultivation taxes.

Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta say the current rates are undercutting legal operators by driving consumers to the illegal market.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s