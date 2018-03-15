SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An American icon is taking steps to sell off or close all of its brick and mortar stores.

The Toys R Us CEO told employees during a conference call that the company will begin the court proceedings to liquidate.

The news sent shoppers to the stores and employees thinking about their future.

“I got some little baby sunglasses,” said Keri Ordway, a shopper in Elk Grove.

“I heard they were going out of business so I thought maybe there would be some good sales,” continued Ordway.

People flowed in and out of Toys R Us locations throughout the Sacramento Valley.

“I come here for Christmas shopping for all the nieces and nephews,” said Karla Campos, a regular shopper.

On Wednesday, the company CEO told employees they plan to close or sell the 800 US stores.

“It’s a little disappointing because I bring the kids here every once in a while to get toys,” said Campos.

The move puts tens of thousands of jobs in jeopardy.

“Everybody is thinking that we’re going out of business pretty soon and so a lot of people is just bringing so many gift cards,” said Martina Jones, a Toys ”R” Us employee.

Ancillary businesses, like the Stockton Toys R Us distribution center, weren’t discussed in the conference call.

Truck drivers at the Stockton distribution center say operations here appeared to be normal on Wednesday, but it’s still unclear how the employees will be impacted.

Stockton’s mayor wasn’t aware of any changes or closings to the distribution center.

There is also a possibility that as many as 400 stores will be sold and kept open. According to USA Today, the company may sell those stores to its Canadian branch.

“They have a bigger selection here so you can find almost anything here versus Walmart,” said Campos.

It’s welcome news for some, but without knowing which stores will go, employees like Jones are planning for the future.

“I just put myself in position, and I just keep moving forward, and whatever happens, I’m prepared,” said Jones.