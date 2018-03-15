Watch Live Coverage:Pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida, several cars trapped underneath
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMCBS13 News Special
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    4:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The University of California’s governing board has approved a tuition increase for out-of-state undergraduate students of 3.5 percent, or $978 a year starting in the 2018-19 school year.

The Board of Regents voted 12-3 in favor of the increase Thursday and will decide in May whether to raise tuition for California residents.

Thursday’s vote means that tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students, who currently pay about $28,000 annually, will now pay nearly $29,000.

The regents approved a similar increase last January, the first tuition increase since 2011.

The university says the increase will generate revenue of nearly $35 million and help compensate for lower than expected state funding at a time of record-high enrollment.

Students have vocally opposed the increase and urged regents to push harder for state funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s