SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The University of California’s governing board has approved a tuition increase for out-of-state undergraduate students of 3.5 percent, or $978 a year starting in the 2018-19 school year.

The Board of Regents voted 12-3 in favor of the increase Thursday and will decide in May whether to raise tuition for California residents.

Thursday’s vote means that tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students, who currently pay about $28,000 annually, will now pay nearly $29,000.

The regents approved a similar increase last January, the first tuition increase since 2011.

The university says the increase will generate revenue of nearly $35 million and help compensate for lower than expected state funding at a time of record-high enrollment.

Students have vocally opposed the increase and urged regents to push harder for state funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.