NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — The three victims of in the Yountville veterans home shooting on Friday died immediately from gunshot wounds, the Napa County coroner’s office said on Thursday.

The coroner found Christine Loeber, Dr. Jennifer Golick and Dr. Jennifer K. Gonzales Shushereba “suffered immediately fatal head wounds” from one of the shooter’s guns. Gonzales’s unborn baby died from a lack of oxygenated blood after her mother’s death.

The coroner also found the shooter died from a self-inflicted shotgun blast to his head.

The standoff at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville started on Friday morning when the gunman, a former patient, entered the facility during a going away party and took the three women hostage.