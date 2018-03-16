REDDING (CBS13) — One man’s greed unraveled the mystery behind the poisoning of a retired K-9, Redding Police said on Friday.

Tarro, a retired police dog, was poisoned at his home during a burglary on March 7. It was one of a series of residential burglaries throughout Redding.

Police received a tip leading to some of the guns that were stolen from the officer’s home and arrested Joshua Norton, 35. He’s been charged with burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, a probation violation, being a felon in possession of firearms and animal cruelty.

That tip was provided by someone who wanted to cash in on a $20,000 reward for information in the case. It came from Jonathan Crossman, 32, who police say was conspiring with Norton to sell some of the stolen firearms.

Additionally, police arrested Aaron Friedman, who they say was the getaway driver in an early burglary, and Cal Demercurio, Jr., who was arrested for his involvement in some of the burglaries, as well as drug possession when officers found multiple packages of heroin, methamphetamine and other paraphernalia.

And that $20,000 reward? Redding Police say Crossman never saw a dime of it.

Tarro was treated by a veterinarian and is recovering at home.