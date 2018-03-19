  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:John F. Kennedy High School, Sacramento, School Threats, Threats

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Extra Police will be patrolling John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento on Monday after the Bomb scare and shooting threat on Friday forced evacuations.  The Sacramento Unified School District tells CBS13 a social media post over the weekend showing someone with a gun.  The post had some parents thinking it was another threat but Sacramento Police determined there was no second threat, however that post lead to two arrests and the discovery of illegal guns.

Friday’s threat to the school remains unsolved, but the District says, students will be safe with extra police patrols on campus.  There will also be grief counselors on hand to talk to students who feel uncomfortable after Friday’s threat and evacuation and the weekend social media post.

