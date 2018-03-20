FORESTHILL (CBS13) – A suspect barricaded inside of a Foresthill home has started a fire inside the residence, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.
Sheriff’s department detectives and deputies converged this morning at the mobile home at 6350 Baltimore Mine Road in Foresthill to serve a search warrant but the suspect refused to come out from home and has reportedly started a fire.
The home is now reportedly engulfed in flames.
The road leading to the home has been closed to vehicles.
This is a developing story. No further details are available.