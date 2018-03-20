  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Foresthill

FORESTHILL (CBS13) – A suspect barricaded inside of a Foresthill home has started a fire inside the residence, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Sheriff’s department detectives and deputies converged this morning at the mobile home at 6350 Baltimore Mine Road in Foresthill to serve a search warrant but the suspect refused to come out from home and has reportedly started a fire.

The home is now reportedly engulfed in flames.

The road leading to the home has been closed to vehicles.

This is a developing story. No further details are available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s