FORESTHILL (CBS13) – A suspect barricaded inside of a Foresthill home has started a fire inside the residence, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Sheriff’s department detectives and deputies converged this morning at the mobile home at 6350 Baltimore Mine Road in Foresthill to serve a search warrant but the suspect refused to come out from home and has reportedly started a fire.

The home is now reportedly engulfed in flames.

Suspect’s residence is now engulfed in flames. Our Special Enforcement Team has a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations are being made at this time. pic.twitter.com/dZkFwwdXOX — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 20, 2018

The road leading to the home has been closed to vehicles.

This is a developing story. No further details are available.