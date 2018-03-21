CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.

U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman said Wednesday that 68-year-old John Klosterman also monitored tenants with cameras pointed at their units, sent unwanted sexual photos to residents and discriminated against women who were not single.

The suit accuses the Cincinnati landlord of violating the federal Fair Housing Act. Glassman said his office has discovered at least six possible victims.

Klosterman told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the allegations are untrue.

The Justice Department says it’s seeking monetary damages to compensate victims.

Klosterman has owned or partly owned numerous properties in the Sedamsville neighborhood in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.