WILLIAMS (CBS13) — The reward for the capture of a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend has doubled.

Salvador Garcia has so far eluded authorities since he was named as the suspect in the murder of Karen Garcia.

The Colusa City Council voted on Tuesday to double the reward to $10,000 more than two months after Karen Garcia was found dead in her car in a parking lot.

salvador garcia raw interview Reward For Finding Karen Garcia Murder Suspect Doubled To $10,000

Salvador Garcia Jr. (Credit: CBS13)

Karen Garcia went missing in early January, two days after her sister was killed in a wrong-way crash. Shortly after she went missing, CBS13 sat down with Salvador Garcia for an interview about his missing ex-girlfriend. After Karen Garcia’s body was found, Salvador Garcia was nowhere to be found.

 

