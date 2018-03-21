FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Human remains have been found inside a home where deputies say a man barricaded himself inside and set a fire when they attempted to serve a search warrant.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office has not identified the person inside, or whether those are his remains.

Tuesday’s fire happened as they were serving a search warrant at a home on Baltimore Mine Road.

“We surrounded the house, ordered him to come out, he refused. A little while later a fire broke out in the living room, it continued to grow, several rounds were fired from the house towards our deputies,” said Lt. Andrew Scott of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies surrounded the suspect’s home as firefighters stood back, waiting for the blaze to burn out on its own.

“Because we know he was firing rounds at us, we know there’s ammunition in there, and we don’t wanna send either fire or our detectives in there when there’s a possibility of unspent ammunition in the fire,” Lt. Scott added.

Deputies didn’t shoot back at the suspect, but they believe he never left the home after setting it on fire.