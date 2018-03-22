  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    03:02 AMForensic Files
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton, Weston Ranch High School

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly making schools threats against a Stockton High School.

Police say they were notified earlier this week about an online threat against Weston Ranch High School. As they were investigating, they say a second threat was made.

Following their investigation, police have arrested a 14-year-old Weston Ranch High student, a 15-year-old former student, and another 14-year-old from Manteca.

All three were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s