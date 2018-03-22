STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly making schools threats against a Stockton High School.

Police say they were notified earlier this week about an online threat against Weston Ranch High School. As they were investigating, they say a second threat was made.

Following their investigation, police have arrested a 14-year-old Weston Ranch High student, a 15-year-old former student, and another 14-year-old from Manteca.

All three were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center.