LIVE:Crowd marches in protest of Stephon Clark's shooting by Sacramento police
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County on Moccasin Creek after the operators of Mocassin Creek Dam today reported the dam’s imminent failure.

Flood waters will move down Mocassin Creek to Don Pedro Reservoir, and as a result, facilities downstream of the dam along the creek, including the Moccasin Point Campground, have been evacuated, according to a National Weather Service statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Highway 49 will continue to be affected by the flooding due to outflow from the emergency spillway. Highway 120 may be impacted.

The town of Moccasin is above the dam and will not be affected.

