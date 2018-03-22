SANDBAG LOCATIONS:Free sandbags and sand are available in Folsom, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:sandbag locations, weather

Folsom

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available:

  • Next to Fire Station 36 at 9700 Oak Ave­nue Parkway
  • Behind City Hall at 50 Natoma Street.

The City offers free sandbag materials, including bags, sand, and shovels. Sandbags and sand can also be purchased at most major hardware or home improvement stores. Learn how to fill a sandbag and find other useful information at http://www.folsom.ca.us/sandbags.

South Lake Tahoe

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available:

  • City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd.
  • South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

To pick-up your sandbags, proceed through the gate at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. and drive to the back of the lot. At the back of the lot are a large sand mound, shovels, and bags. Residents fill their own bags and transport back to their own residence. Please leave the shovels so that other residents may use and try to limit the number of bags to 10 per visit.

Access to sandbags is available during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 7:30am-4pm.

Truckee

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available:

  • Truckee Fire Protection District Station #92 at 11473 Donner Pass Road.
  • US Forest Service parking lot at 10811 Stockrest Springs Road off Donner Pass Road

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s