Emmanuel Lamur, Oakland Raiders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is hit with the ball by defender Emmanuel Lamur #59 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Emmanuel Lamur.

The Raiders announced the deal on Wednesday to add depth at linebacker and special teams.

Lamur has played 71 games over six seasons with Cincinnati and Minnesota. He was with the Bengals from 2012-15 when current Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was linebackers coach and coordinator.

Lamur has 90 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his career.

Lamur is the third linebacker to sign with Oakland this month, following Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilbur.

