FORESTHILL (CBS13) – Placer County sheriff’s deputies have found the remains of a Foresthill man involved in an armed standoff with deputies earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, sheriff’s department SWAT personnel attempted to serve a search warrant on the suspect, who they believe had drugs, guns, and explosives inside his mobile home at 6350 Baltimore Mine Road. He allegedly refused to come out, lit the home on fire, and began shooting at the deputies, they say.

Firefighters were later able to put out the flames on the exterior of the home, but couldn’t go inside because they believed there was ammunition still inside the home.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.