Stephanie Johnson spent 24 hours on Ghost Island and she believes that ended up being the reason she is no longer on “Survivor: Ghost Island.” Johnson is the latest castoff on a Survivor season that keeps on surprising viewers.

Johnson spoke with CBS Local about why she got voted off, the biggest challenges of the game and who she wants to win now that she’s gone.

Why do you think you were voted off?

Stephanie Johnson: I think that they thought I was a player. I was a triple threat out there. Mostly, I think the reason I got voted off is that when I went to Ghost Island, I missed 24 hours of the game. That’s a huge amount of time to miss with your tribe and a huge amount of bonding during that time period. I really feel like Michael and Jenna had a massive advantage over me.

What was the most surprising part of your experience on the show?

SJ: I think the most surprising part of my Survivor experience was that I felt so physically good. We were eating two tablespoons of rice a day max. The food situation doesn’t get addressed and it was a huge deal out there. I felt so strong and mentally clear after two weeks of not eating. I lost 10 pounds in two weeks. I was really shocked at how good I felt and how much I still had in me after being so deprived and mentally beat down. I didn’t win anything. Naviti gave us the first challenge, so I only won once in 14 days. I had to keep pulling myself back up and keep hope alive.

What was the biggest challenge of playing the game?

SJ: The biggest challenge of the game was trying to maneuver after the swap. These five people came and there were no cracks at all. You could clearly see that the other Naviti tribe had cracks. Trying to figure out how to fight my way through this and get to the next part was all-consuming. It was a 24 hour process.

Who do you want to win?

SJ: I definitely want to see one of my Malolo win, but not the ones that I was with because Jenna and Michael backstabbed me. I’m going to go for Libby, Donathan, Laurel or James. I want to see one of those four come up and take it all.

Lastly, what’s next for you?

SJ: I’m going to keep doing my thing. I’ve got a couple of more books coming out this year. I’m doing a bunch of triathlons. I’m going to keep living my life. I have a great home life. I have great friends, great family and I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. I’m going to keep on keeping on.

Watch “Survivor: Ghost Island” Wednesday nights at 8pm EST/PST.