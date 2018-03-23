CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Carmichael and is said to be at-risk because of various illnesses.

Michael Doyle, 54, was reported missing after he walked away from his care home in the 2500 block of Carmichael Way. Doyle was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Doyle is described as a white male, with short brown/grey hair, hazel eyes, and a goatee. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 142 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants, yellow socks, and no shoes, say deputies.

Doyle suffers from several illnesses, and because of those illnesses, suffers from diminished mental capacity.

Deputies do no consider Doyle to be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone who knows of Doyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.