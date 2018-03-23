LIVE:Stephon Clark police shooting protesters walking through Sacramento
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A federal lawsuit alleges a Michigan boy was sexually assaulted by his kindergarten classmates who photographed the abuse with school-issued iPads.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Grand Rapids against Grandville Public Schools, administrators and a teacher. It alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law barring discrimination based on sex.

A former Grandville superintendent disputes the allegations and says school officials responded appropriately. Police also investigated but no charges were brought.

The lawsuit alleges the boy was abused by four boys at Century Park Learning Center in Wyoming during the 2014-2015 school year.

A statement from the current Grandville superintendent says the district can’t comment in detail, but that their “focus is and always will be the safety and care of every student.”

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

