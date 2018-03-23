SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A second day of protests rolled through the streets of Sacramento on Friday over the shooting death of a black man by Sacramento Police.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot and killed in his family’s backyard after officers tracked him down amid reports of burglaries in the area. Body camera footage released on Wednesday showed a short time between officers’ first contact and shots being fired at Clark. Further complicating matters were reports from Sacramento Police in the aftermath of the shooting saying Clark had a weapon, when it was later found he only had a cellphone in his possession.

Protesters marched through the streets of Sacramento following a day of marching that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 and fans from the Sacramento Kings from entering Thursday’s game.

On Friday, crowds rotated throughout Downtown Sacramento streets, alternating between the Capitol and the Interstate 5 onramps on I Street, eventually making its way to the Capital City Freeway on the other side of town.

Throughout the two days of protests, only one arrest has been reported. That was for a broken window on a bus on Friday afternoon.