SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thomas, the puppy who was hit on the head and left for dead, was released from UC Davis on Thursday.

Veterinarians performed life-saving craniotomy surgery on Thomas after the Bradshaw Animal Shelter raised $10,000 in donations. Community members have continued to donate money and the extra donations will go to his aftercare and the “Thomas the Puppy Fund.”

The 2-month-old puppy was found abandoned off of Florin Road earlier this month. He had severe head trauma and suffered from hearing and vision impairments.

A Bradshaw Animal Shelter spokesperson told CBS13 Thomas is improving every day and has even started playing with staff.

T.E.A.M. (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter) is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of his abuser.

