LIVE:Stephon Clark police shooting protesters walking through Sacramento
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Embattled former California state Senator Tony Mendoza is turning the reason behind his resignation as a reason to run for his senate seat again.

Mendoza made the announcement Friday, saying he’s running on his record, while sharing his displeasure with the process that saw him leave the senate.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Senate found Mendoza likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women he worked with, including four subordinates.

He submitted a letter of resignation last month that claimed the former senate president Kevin de Leon had a vendetta against him.

“I shall resign my position as Senator … as it is clear that Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon will not rest until he has my head on a platter.”

Friday’s announcement continued his attacks on the Senate’s leadership, saying the investigation should have gone before the Senate Ethics Committee.

Mendoza also downplayed the allegations against him as him “making anyone feel uncomfortable or awkward.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s