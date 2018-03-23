SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The man who crashed his car through a gate at Travis Air Force Base has been identified.

FBI agent Sean Ragan said Hafiz Kazi was found dead inside the Kia minivan Wednesday evening shortly after barreling through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base and crashing.

Investigators say five propane tanks, a gym bag, three phones and three one-gallon gas cans in his car.

Meanwhile, investigators say he has no known terrorism link.

Military personnel ran up to the burning car on Wednesday that exploded in flame after breaching the security gates at the base.

The driver died inside the car which drove off the road into a ditch. There are no reports of shots fired during the incident.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan on Friday said a van that illegally entered Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday was on fire as it approached the gate of the base, then veered away and crashed. He says the driver was dead when authorities reached the wreck.

Ragan said they have been unable to find any of Kazi’s family living in the United States. A family member in India has been notified of Kazi’s death, Ragan said. He said Kazi appeared to work as a cab driver in the past, but that investigators haven’t determined if he was currently employed.

“There is no evidence of religious affiliation,” Ragan said. “As of right now, we know of no other associates.”