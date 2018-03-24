  • CBS13On Air

San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco-Bay Area teen was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in what’s believed to be the boy’s backpack while school was in session.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department says concerned students at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo reported a rumor to school officials that the 15-year-old student had a gun.

arroyo hs gun Teenager Arrested After Gun Found On Campus Of Bay Area School

Student with loaded gun arrested at high school In San Lorenzo.

School officials notified the school’s security resource officers and the school was put on lockdown.

The department says officers quickly found the student in class and arrested him after a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in a backpack near the teen. He was taken to juvenile detention.

Two associates of the students were detained for questioning.

The department says it’s unclear why the teen brought the gun to school.

