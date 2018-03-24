Henry Wofford has a strong passion for sports, writing, storytelling and interacting with the community.

He considers himself blessed to have a career as a sports journalist which allows him to get the most out of those traits. The 1991 Edison High School graduate has worked in California, Indiana, Michigan, and Nevada.

Before joining CBS13, Wofford worked at Comcast Sportsnet Bay Area in San Francisco for eight years. While living in the Bay Area, he hosted several shows, including Sportsnet Central, Raiders Post Game Live, Raiders Press Conference Live, A’s Pre and Post Game Live, and Warriors Pre and Post Game Live shows. He has also hosted Radio Sports Talk shows on KNBR 1050 The Sports Leader and 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area.

Wofford has covered multiple major sporting events and world championship teams, including the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals, the Detroit Pistons in the 2003 and 2004 Finals, and the Indianapolis Colts, who won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

During his four years in Indiana, Henry’s reporting assignments included the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, USA Swimming National Championships, NHRA U.S. Nationals and NASCAR Brickyard 400.

Approaching 20 years as a Sports Journalist, Wofford’s broadcasting accolades include the Society of Professional Journalist 1st Place Awards for Best Sports Feature and Best Sports In-Depth Reporting, Michigan Associated Press Awards for Best Sportscast and Best Weekly Sports Show, and a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy for team coverage of the NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors, 2015 Victory Parade.

In 2016, Wofford received an Emmy Nomination for Northern California Sports Anchor/Reporter of the Year. Henry earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology at UC Davis and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from San Jose State. One of Wofford’s future goals is to write an autobiography in hopes of motivating others to follow and accomplish their dreams. He’s very happy to be a part of the CBS13 team.