LOS BANOS (CBS13) – Two Nevada Union High School students were killed, and another injured, while heading out on spring break over the weekend.

The incident happened just before noon on Sunday.

California Highway Patrol’s Los Banos division says a 21-year-old woman from San Jose was heading north on Interstate 5, near State Route 165. At some point, she appears to have crossed over the center divide and crashed into a car heading south head-on.

Three people were in the other car, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys. Officers say the 17-year-old, who was driving, was killed on impact.

One of the 16-year-olds, who was sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt, was ejected during the crash, officers say. He was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto but was later pronounced dead.

The other 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

All three boys are students at Nevada Union, family says. The boys, who are football players, were headed down to Pismo Beach for spring break.

The 21-year-old woman, identified by CHP as Sabrina Distura, was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. She is expected to be taken into custody once she is released.