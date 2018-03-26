Filed Under:Squaw Valley

SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – Two people suffer severe burns in a fire and explosion at Squaw Valley.

The fire and explosion happened on March 17.

It appears that two people, a man and a woman, were doing routine house cleaning for a rental property in Squaw Valley. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the two injured people, the woman had just put some towels in a dryer when a loud explosion occured.

The two were severely burned in the explosion.

The cause of the fire and explosion is still under investigation, but family is claiming there was a gas leak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s