SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – Two people suffer severe burns in a fire and explosion at Squaw Valley.

The fire and explosion happened on March 17.

It appears that two people, a man and a woman, were doing routine house cleaning for a rental property in Squaw Valley. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the two injured people, the woman had just put some towels in a dryer when a loud explosion occured.

The two were severely burned in the explosion.

The cause of the fire and explosion is still under investigation, but family is claiming there was a gas leak.