SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An attorney for the family of Stephon Clark is expected to make an announcement Monday morning.

Clark was the unarmed man shot and killed by police in Sacramento one week ago.

Nationally-known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Clark’s family. He’s expected to make a formal announcement outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento.

Some think it’s a federal civil suit, which a local attorney says sets a different tone than filing in state court.

“You get to a more sterile environment where these federal judges, and so forth, they may not know some of these officers, where in state court they may know some of these officers,” said attorney Mark Reichel. “So what you really get is a more neutral, I’ll say more sanitized environment. And it’s the big time. You’re in federal court. You’re suing based on your constitutional rights.”

Monday’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento says it was not behind Friday’s protests which lasted hours marching through the city.

The group did plan Thursday’s event which led to the closing of Interstate 5 for a time and blocked fans from entering the Sacramento Kings game at Golden 1 Center.

Sunday, the Sacramento Kings and the visiting Boston Celtics called for accountability in the wake of Clark’s shooting. Players wore special shirts during warm-up and the Kings produced a 30 second PSA.