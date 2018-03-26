STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton nonprofit that helps homeless men and women was hit by thieves, Stockton Police said.

Over the weekend, thieves broke into the agency walking away with several items including its security camera and monitor. It added up to thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Walking up to the Stockton Good Samaritan Training Center, executive director David Cloxton saw something strange as he prepared to open the doors for the weekend.

“As I got back to the building, I noticed some things were disturbed, and the back door was open, and I was the first one here, and so I thought my appliance tech was in the back or got here early,” he said.

But he was wrong. It turns out the agency was broken into. Cloxton says thieves walked away with electronics, tools and a 200-pound safe filled with cash and bank receipts. They also took one of the agency’s security cameras and monitor.

“We had two cameras that were already installed that were on and being monitored that were disabled. The burglars disabled the cameras before they entered the building so, evidently they knew that those cameras existed,” said Cloxton.

The organization has been targeted before; leaders say thieves managed to steal some appliances located in its back fenced area. This past weekend’s burglary is the first time thieves actually broke into the building.

“It was devastating, and it was shocking. It’s interesting because we want to reach out to the community and help so, it was odd, and it felt like we were being attacked by that,” said Anthony Young, vice-president of the Good Samaritan Training Center.

The center provides needy people with food assistance, clothes and job referrals. It’s also building a new transitional home for men. Leaders say the burglary isn’t stopping them from providing much-needed service to the community.

“The work here continues and is going to continue. We want to reach out to the community, love the community and whatever they need, we want to try and help them, but mostly we want to help them change and to become better people,” said Young.

Leaders with the organization have repaired the damage and are working on making changes to prevent future theft.