STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after he was struck by a car suspected of street racing in Stockton, police say.

The incident happened Sunday just before 5 p.m.

Stockton police say two cars were apparently racing each other along California Street. Near Oak Street, one of the racing cars crashed into another car heading east on the cross street.

Two people inside the suspect car took off running. The man inside the other car was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

