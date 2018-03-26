  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PMScorpion
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wendy’s has a pretty strong Twitter game and often calls out its competition. Now it’s taking the burn game to the next level.

The fast food chain released a mix tape called “We Beefin’?” The songs target Wendy’s rivals, including McDonald’s.

“We Beefin’?” features the songs “Twitter Fingers” and “What’s the Beef?” plus 3 others. It runs about 10 minutes.

If there is any doubt Wendy’s is going after its competitors, fans who download the music from Spotify or Apple Music are treated to lyrics such as: “Why yo ice cream machine always broke?” and “McDonald’s be so lazy and I’m fast foods First Lady.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s