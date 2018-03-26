SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wendy’s has a pretty strong Twitter game and often calls out its competition. Now it’s taking the burn game to the next level.

The fast food chain released a mix tape called “We Beefin’?” The songs target Wendy’s rivals, including McDonald’s.

“We Beefin’?” features the songs “Twitter Fingers” and “What’s the Beef?” plus 3 others. It runs about 10 minutes.

If there is any doubt Wendy’s is going after its competitors, fans who download the music from Spotify or Apple Music are treated to lyrics such as: “Why yo ice cream machine always broke?” and “McDonald’s be so lazy and I’m fast foods First Lady.”