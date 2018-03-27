  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles, Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are looking into whether human remains found in Nevada County are linked to the case of an aspiring model who went missing in Hollywood last month.

Adea Shabani, 25, was last seen Feb. 23 near her Hollywood home. Last week, a man who is believed to be her boyfriend – 33-year-old Christopher Spotz – shot and killed himself following a pursuit and standoff in Riverside County.

Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department about a missing persons case. Detectives were soon led to a bank of Dry Creek that runs through the Spencerville Wildlife Area.

What looked to be a shallow grave was soon found in the area, detectives say.

Detectives are now investigating the scene.

 

 

