NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are looking into whether human remains found in Nevada County are linked to the case of an aspiring model who went missing in Hollywood last month.

Adea Shabani, 25, was last seen Feb. 23 near her Hollywood home. Last week, a man who is believed to be her boyfriend – 33-year-old Christopher Spotz – shot and killed himself following a pursuit and standoff in Riverside County.

Please RT. Help us locate Adea Shabani. She was last seen near the 1700 block of Wilcox Ave. She is described as a 25-year-old female White, blond hair, blue eyes, 5'05" & 130 lbs. Contact #LAPD Missing Person's unit @ 213-996-1800 with any information. https://t.co/M3IizdYmFV pic.twitter.com/abwog7x5dg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 2, 2018

Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department about a missing persons case. Detectives were soon led to a bank of Dry Creek that runs through the Spencerville Wildlife Area.

What looked to be a shallow grave was soon found in the area, detectives say.

Detectives are now investigating the scene.