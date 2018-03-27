SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jurors have reached a verdict on whether convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes gets the death penalty.

Tuesday, jurors recommended the death sentence for Bracamontes in the murders of two Sacramento area deputies.

Bracamontes confessed to killing Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014. The murders came during a violent crime spree that started as a since-demolished Motel 6 on Arden Way and spanned into Placer County.

Last month, Bracamontes was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

At several points during the trial, Bracamontes acted out in court, prompting the judge to remove him from the courtroom.