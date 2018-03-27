SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Organizers have released the funeral plans for Stephon Clark.

According to the National Action Network, the funeral will be taking place on Thursday at the St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road. The service is expected to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton, at the request of Clark’s family, will be delivering the eulogy.

Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18, an incident that has sparked outrage among the community and nationwide.

Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced that the California Department of Justice will be providing independent oversight into the investigation of the shooting. No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday.