  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento, Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Organizers have released the funeral plans for Stephon Clark.

According to the National Action Network, the funeral will be taking place on Thursday at the St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road. The service is expected to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton, at the request of Clark’s family, will be delivering the eulogy.

Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18, an incident that has sparked outrage among the community and nationwide.

Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced that the California Department of Justice will be providing independent oversight into the investigation of the shooting. No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s