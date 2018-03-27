SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protests have erupted again on the streets of Sacramento on the day the California Attorney General announced it will assist in the investigation into the death of a black man at the hands of Sacramento Police.

The March 18 shooting death of Stephon Clark has sparked nationwide outrage.

The Sacramento City Council pushed any topics that didn’t have to do with Clark to an earlier meeting to make room for a community discussion on Tuesday. The discussion got off to a rocky start with councilmembers making opening remarks ahead of public comment. Stevonte Clark, Stephon’s brother, charged into the council chambers and jumped onto the dais in front of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, beckoning protesters to chant his brother’s name.

An exhausted and emotional Stevonte begged for the crowd to be quiet, then said the city has failed the people, pointing to high rent, poverty and gang banging in the commuinity.

“Calvary Christian Center looks like a castle, but look where it’s in—Sodom and Gomorrah,” he said. “If you live in [Del Paso] Heights, your car insurance is higher than anyone’s in Sacramento. Trust me, I’ve got AAA baby, I know.”

Stevonte then demanded someone else be mayor as he called out Steinberg and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Some of the protesters split off from city hall and marched down to the Golden 1 Center, where video showed them interfering with the metal detectors and preventing fans from entering the stadium ahead of the Sacramento Kings game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings continued with the game as scheduled, with many fans left outside of the matchup of two of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Fans who were left outside will be issued a refund.

Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances remain closed. We kindly ask all guests to travel home safely at this time. Ticket holders unable to access tonight’s game will receive refund information from the team soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 28, 2018

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. Helicopter video and body camera video from the scene of the shooting showed officers pursuing Clark, then opening fire. Before firing shots, one of the officers immediately yelled “gun!” and opened fire five seconds later. They had fired an estimated 20 rounds at Clark.

Sacramento Police initially said that “gun” that the officers in the video reported seeing was a “toolbar” but no gun or “toolbar” was found at the scene, just Clark’s cellphone.