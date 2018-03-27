SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephon Clark’s brother took over the Sacramento council meeting in dramatic fashion.

Stevonte Clark was chanting Stephon Clark’s name, then jumped onto Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s council desk, demanding those in attendance chant his brother’s name louder.

“Louder, louder,” Stevonte Clark said.

The wild scene erupted into more chaos from there. Others joined Stevonte Clark at the council dais.

The mayor, possibly in a move to restore order, offered Stevonte Clark a microphone.

RAW VIDEO: Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts Sacramento City Council Meeting

WARNING: Explicit Language in video

“Do you want to take the microphone, sir?” Mayor Steinberg said.

“Yes,” Stevonte Clark.

“That one over there,” Steinberg said. “Go right there.”

Only the chaos continued. Stevonte Clark embarked on an emotional tirade inside council chambers.

“Stop, stop y’all, my brother just got shot 20 times,” Stevonte Clark said. “If everybody just don’t shut the f— up.”

An exhausted and emotional Stevonte begged for the crowd to be quiet, then said the city has failed the people, pointing to high rent, poverty and gang banging in the community.

“Calvary Christian Center looks like a castle, but look where it’s in—Sodom and Gomorrah,” he said. “If you live in [Del Paso] Heights, your car insurance is higher than anyone’s in Sacramento. Trust me; I’ve got AAA baby, I know.”

Stevonte then demanded someone else be mayor as he called out Steinberg and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

The mayor called the council meeting into recess while Stevonte Clark took center stage, dancing, while those inside the chamber shouted his brother’s name.

Stevonte Clark did voluntarily leave the chambers, along with the group that arrived with him.

The council then returned to begin a tense public comment period about the Stephon Clark police deadly shooting case.

“You guys sitting up here talking about they gonna need some training, you don’t need no training — you make them accountable,” one Sacramento resident said.

As that unfolded inside chambers, protesters outside the chambers rushed in through security gates, crowding the city hall lobby until the mayor eventually ended the public meeting early, citing safety concerns.

A continuation set for Wednesday has been canceled because it conflicts with the wake for Stephon Clark.

The mayor’s staff is working on scheduling another time.