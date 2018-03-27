SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California attorney general, along with the mayor and police chief of Sacramento plan to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to update the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

AG Xavier Becerra, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Chief of Police Daniel Han and other Sacramento community leaders are expected to talk at the press conference.

Exactly what they will be talking about has not been detailed.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will join SPD Chief Hahn, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, D.A. Anne Marie Schubert and Community leaders TODAY at 9:30AM (CA Attorney General's Office) for a press conference related to the recent Officer-Involved shooting on 29th Street.#sacpd pic.twitter.com/jabcvCT6y4 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 27, 2018

The city council is expecting a big crowd for a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The Clark family has hired renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented the families of both Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.

In those cases, the lawsuits resulted in out-of-court settlements.

If Clark’s family takes legal action against the city, attorney John Myers from the McGeorge School of Law says it’s likely the family will file a case in federal court under a civil rights law.

“Based on my experience with these kind of cases, we’re certainly looking at a settlement in the millions,” Myers said.

But based on similar shooting cases, he says it’s likely that Clark’s case will not go to trial.

It could take months to reach a settlement.