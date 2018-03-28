ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities say three people were killed in a crash at an Arden Arcade intersection Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northrop and Watt avenues.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Kia Optima was heading north on Watt Avenue and was apparently trying to turn left onto Northrop. The Kia drove right into the path of a Chevy Silverado heading south on Watt and was struck.

Three people inside the Kia were killed and another two people suffered major injuries, CHP says.

Authorities have not released any information on the three people killed.

The driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries in the crash, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into the crash, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.